Khelo India Women's Hockey League: Sports Authority of India 'A' beats Citizen Hockey XI

Updated on: 06 December,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Lucknow
The Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Final Phase) began on Monday with a competitive first day of hockey as Sports Authority of India 'A', HAR Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Pritam Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of India 'B' and Salute Hockey Academy all began their campaign

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Final Phase) began on Monday with a competitive first day of hockey as Sports Authority of India 'A', HAR Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Pritam Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of India 'B' and Salute Hockey Academy all began their campaign on a winning note.


In Pool A, Sports Authority of India 'A' secured a comprehensive 28-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI, in the first encounter of the day. Kajal (2', 3', 5', 26', 34', 44', 45', 56', 57') led the offence for SAI with nine goals. Binati Minz (9', 11', 28', 29', 31', 38') netted six times while Dipika Barwa (14', 17', 27', 43) was clinical with four goals. Karuna Minz (16', 19', 49') also scored a hat-trick. Captain Tanujja Toppo (14', 59') and Jyoti Xaxa (22', 51') scored braces while Anju Majhi (11') and Tanisha Ekka (41') scored a goal each.



In the second Pool A encounter, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Smart Hockey Academy Raipur 15-0. Kirti (7', 15', 20', 27', 31') led the attack with five goals. Pooja (11', 14', 18', 37') scored four goals in quick succession, while Skipper Shashi Kasha (5', 12', 26', 45') also secured three goals for herself. Finally, Seema (24') and Diksha (60') scored one goal each.


The third and final encounter of Pool A, saw Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Gumanhera Riser's Academy, 3-1. Captain Anushka Bawre (5'), Nirmala Senbar (7') and Neharika Toppo (43') all scored for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Preeti (26') was the sole scorer for Gumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the fourth game of the day and the first clash in Pool B, Pritam Hockey Academy beat Sports Authority of Gujarat 12-0. Ravina (1', 7', 18', 32', 41') was outstanding for Pritam Hockey Academy with five goals. Khushi (39', 49', 59') also scored a hat-trick and Riya (17', 23') found the back of the net twice. Sakshi (31') and Bhavya (33') also contributed to the scorecard.

The pool B clash between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Salute Hockey Academy.

The sixth and final game of the day was a Pool B clash where Sports Hostel Odisha were defeated by Sports Authority of India 'B', 1-3. Mutum Priya Devi (29', 33', 37') scored all three goals for her team, while Archana Xalxo (40') scored the only goal for Sports Hostel Odisha.

 

