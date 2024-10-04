Her medal on Wednesday took India’s tally to 15, including 10 gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, keeping the country at the top of the standings

Khushi

Listen to this article Khushi seals dramatic bronze, takes India’s tally to 15 x 00:00

Khushi secured a hard-fought bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF Junior World Championship here, dramatically qualifying for the final before rallying to claim the third spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her medal on Wednesday took India’s tally to 15, including 10 gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, keeping the country at the top of the standings. The youngster shot 447.3 in the final to finish behind Caroline Lund of Norway who won silver with 458.3. Caroline’s compatriot Synnoeve Berg won gold with 458.4.

However, Khushi’s path to the podium was far from easy. She narrowly made it to the medal round, rallying brilliantly in the final standing position in qualifying to clinch the seventh spot with a score of 585.

Also Read: Shooter Bhavtegh wins silver at Junior World Cup

It got so tight that there were four others on the same score. However, Khushi and Italian Anna Schiavon clinched the final two qualifying spots, scoring 29 inner-10 shots, while two Swiss athletes—Alexa Tela and Emely Jaeggi—managed 27. Khushi finished ahead of Anna on countback. In the eight-woman final, Khushi was fourth at the end of the first two positions—Kneeling and Prone. A strong finish in the Standing position allowed her to pip Norwegian Pernille Nor-Woll after the 40th shot to move up to third.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever