Kipyegon, Girma, Ingebrigtsen set new world records at Paris

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the 5000m race in Paris on Friday. Pic/AFP

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women’s 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Friday while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma smashed the 19-year-old record in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new world record in the rarely-run 2 miles event. 


Kipyegon won in 14min 05.20sec, slicing a full second and a half off the previous best of 14:06.62 set by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world 10,000m champion. 
 Girma clocked 7:52.11, shattering the previous best of 7:53.63 set by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen in Brussels in 2004. Ingebrigtsen, 22, clocked 7min 54.10sec in an incredible display in the seldom-run event. The time smashed the previous best performance of 7:58.61 set by Kenyan Daniel Komen in July 1997 in Hechtel, Belgium. 


Also Read: India's Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

athletics sports sports news Sports Update

