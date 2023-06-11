Kipyegon won in 14min 05.20sec, slicing a full second and a half off the previous best of 14:06.62 set by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world 10,000m champion

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the 5000m race in Paris on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kipyegon, Girma, Ingebrigtsen set new world records at Paris x 00:00

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women’s 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Friday while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma smashed the 19-year-old record in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new world record in the rarely-run 2 miles event.

Kipyegon won in 14min 05.20sec, slicing a full second and a half off the previous best of 14:06.62 set by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world 10,000m champion.

Girma clocked 7:52.11, shattering the previous best of 7:53.63 set by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen in Brussels in 2004. Ingebrigtsen, 22, clocked 7min 54.10sec in an incredible display in the seldom-run event. The time smashed the previous best performance of 7:58.61 set by Kenyan Daniel Komen in July 1997 in Hechtel, Belgium.

