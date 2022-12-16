Lawyer: Boris Becker left for Germany after UK jail release

The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” his lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement

Boris Becker. File pic

Former tennis superstar Boris Becker has left for Germany after his release from prison in Britain, his lawyer said in a statement on Thursday.

The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” his lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement.

He added Becker has “served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany”.

