Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lawyer Boris Becker left for Germany after UK jail release

Lawyer: Boris Becker left for Germany after UK jail release

Updated on: 16 December,2022 08:43 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” his lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement

Lawyer: Boris Becker left for Germany after UK jail release

Boris Becker. File pic


Former tennis superstar Boris Becker has left for Germany after his release from prison in Britain, his lawyer said in a statement on Thursday. 


The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” his lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement. 



He added Becker has “served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany”. 


Also Read: Tennis icon Boris Becker lands job of sports science teacher in prison

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tennis news sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK