World Chess Championship »After seven consecutive stalemates, India GM wins Game 11 to take 6-5 lead as Chinese defending champion Ding Liren blunders; three rounds remaining

India’s D Gukesh during his win over China’s Ding Liren in the 11th round of the World Chess Championship in Singapore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Leading edge for Gukesh x 00:00

Grandmaster D Gukesh made a huge strike forward towards becoming the youngest-ever world champion defeating Ding Liren of China in the 11th game of the World Chess Championship here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just three games to come, Gukesh took the lead for the first time in the match, with scoreline now reading 6-5 in favour of the 18-year-old

Indian.

History on challenger’s side

History is now on Gukesh’s side as no challenger in modern chess has ever scored a win after being tied 5-5 after the 10th game.

For Liren, the only comforting thing could be the fact that he had won the 12th game in the last World Championship match against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

The Indian started off with the Knight move on his first turn and was surprised as Liren went for a reverse Benoni opening.

The move was shocking as it looked like it was an over-the-board decision rather than a planned one.

Also Read: Gukesh lets Ding escape with draw

After only five moves, Gukesh had a lead of over an hour on the clock, which is never too easy for the opponent to recover in crunch games.

However, if everyone thought that the opening had gone seriously wrong for Liren, the Chinese had different ideas as he capitalised on an erroneous plan by Gukesh in the early middle game.

Things turned upside down when Liren went for completing his development and missed out on a simple manoeuvre that would have probably given the defending champion slightly better prospects. Gukesh himself spent a lot of time in the middle game but the nature of the position remained double-edged.

Smart sacrifice

As the clouds began to clear, Gukesh came up with a spectacular pawn sacrifice on the queen side to give moving space for his rooks. Just as he doubled them on the file to exert pressure, Liren simply crashed and made the blunder in a blink.

The Chinese player was left dejected as he immediately realised the mistake. In the remaining three games, Liren will have two games with white.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever