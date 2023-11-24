Enraged Djokovic slams British supporters for impertinent behaviour as they played drums while he was speaking after 6-4, 6-4 win over Norrie in quarters

Novak Djokovic gestures to a bunch of loud British fans during his Davis Cup win over Cameroon Norrie in Malaga, Spain. PIC/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said he confronted British fans because of their “disrespect” after Serbia beat Great Britain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Thursday. The World No. 1 guided Serbia to a 2-0 win by beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles rubber, but then told a group of British fans to “learn how to behave” afterwards.

‘There was disrespect’

Djokovic was enraged as some fans tried to drown out his victory speech with drums, which the superstar said he felt he had to respond to. “The entire match pretty much, there was disrespect, but it’s something I have to be prepared for in the Davis Cup,” he said.

Djokovic, 36, told reporters, “It’s normal that fans step over the line and in the heat of the moment you react too and, in a way, show that you don’t allow this kind of behaviour. They can do whatever they want, but I’m going to respond to that.” During the match, record 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was annoyed by the same fans causing a disturbance and cupped his hand to his ear after winning a point in the second set.

However, his temper boiled over when they would not allow him to speak undisturbed after his convincing victory. “I was trying to talk and they purposely started to play the drums, to not let me talk. They were trying to annoy me the entire match, so we had a little bit of a chat in the end,” he said. Djokovic’s victory pits him on a collision course with Italy’s Jannik Sinner, whom he beat on Sunday in the ATP Finals to clinch his seventh title of the season.

It’s Italy v Serbia in semis

Sinner beat Djokovic in the group stage of that competition and the pair are set to meet again when Italy face Serbia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

