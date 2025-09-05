Breaking News
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson set to return to the boxing ring

Updated on: 05 September,2025 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mike Tyson (Pic: AFP)

America's legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, is all set to return to the boxing ring. The American will lock horns against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an early 2026 matchup of boxing Hall of Famers.

The 59-year-old will face Mayweather, 48, who said the "exhibition will give the fans what they want".


So far, no official date or site has been provided by CSI Sports in their announcement made on Thursday. It is a love boxing production company, which will launch a media streaming and broadcast partnership with this event.

Talking about the clash, Tyson said, "When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, No way this happens".

"But, Floyd said yes," he added in the release announcing the fight.

He further said that no one was expecting this fight to happen, and boxing has now entered the era of unpredictability.

"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets," Mike Tyson said.

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!," confirmed the 1984 Golden Gloves Heavyweight.

Tyson was a heavyweight champion, and though Mayweather won titles in five weight classes, none was above the 154-pound limit of junior middleweight. His last official bout of his 50-win career was against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

That fight, along with his victories over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, was the three richest bouts in boxing history.

On the other hand, Mayweather expressed confidence by saying that he is still unbeaten in all the fights he has played so far.

"I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said.

"You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want," he signed off.

(With AP Inputs)

