Shaili Singh (Pic: @SAI_Media)

Long jumper Shaili Singh clinches maiden Grand Prix medal, eyes spot for Worlds

Shaili Singh, a talented athlete from the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru, has made a remarkable debut in the senior category of international athletics. Shaili clinched a bronze medal at the prestigious Seiko Golden Grand Prix held in Japan, showcasing her exceptional skills with a best jump of 6.65m. She is also a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development group.

The competition featured a formidable field, including renowned athletes like Brooke Buschkuehl, who achieved an impressive jump of 7.13m. Shaili's achievement in securing a medal against such strong competitors is a significant milestone for Indian athletics. Notably, she was the youngest participant in the event, further highlighting her immense potential and serving as an inspiration for young athletes to dream big.

Shaili has been honing her skills under the guidance of the NCOE Bengaluru for over three years. Her remarkable progress during this period is a testament to the excellent support and world-class ecosystem provided by SAI. The NCOE Bengaluru takes immense pride in congratulating their outstanding athlete, Shaili, for her exceptional performance.

Shaili trains under the expert guidance of SAI's High-Performance Coach, Mr. Robert Bobby George, and his dedicated efforts in nurturing her talent, which has contributed significantly to this notable achievement well appreciated.

Her bronze medal win at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix marks the beginning of what promises to be a bright future for Indian athletics. With the continuous support and encouragement from SAI and the nation, it is expected that Shaili will continue to excel on the international stage and bring more glory to the country.