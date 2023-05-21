Breaking News
Parul Chaudhary wins women’s 3000m steeplechase at Track Night in New York

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  New York
The 28-year-old Chaudhary, who is currently training in the USA, won the race with a time of 9:41.88, which is more than three seconds outside her personal best of 9:38.09 she had clocked during the World Championships last year

India’s Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC here for her first title of the season.


The 28-year-old Chaudhary, who is currently training in the USA, won the race with a time of 9:41.88, which is more than three seconds outside her personal best of 9:38.09 she had clocked during the World Championships last year.



Also Read: Second gold for Jyothi at Federation Cup


Lili Das was third in women’s 1500m in 4:15.23 in the meet, at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event at Icahn Stadium on Friday.

Chaudhary had set a national record in the women’s 5000m at the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level event, in Los Angeles in USA earlier this month. 

