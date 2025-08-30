Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lyles trumps Tebogo in 200m sprint at Diamond League final

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Zurich
AFP |

Lyles beamed after receiving his sixth Diamond League trophy. “It is pretty nice to have that,” he added after setting a time of 19.74 second

Noah Lyles. Pic/PTI

US sprinter Noah Lyles held his nerve to edge Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo over 200m at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday in what was the perfect boost before the world championships in Tokyo in two weeks. “Six in a row, the most in track!” Lyles beamed after receiving his sixth Diamond League trophy. “It is pretty nice to have that,” he added after setting a time of 19.74 second.

Meanwhile, USA’s Christian Coleman won the 100m sprint with a time of 9.97 seconds, pipping South Africa Akani Simbine by 0.02 seconds to clinch top honours,
In the women’s 100m race, St Lucia’s Juien Alfred clocked 10.76sec for her win over 100m ahead of Jamaica’s Tia Clayton (10.84).



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


