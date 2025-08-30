Lyles trumps Tebogo in 200m sprint at Diamond League final

Lyles beamed after receiving his sixth Diamond League trophy. “It is pretty nice to have that,” he added after setting a time of 19.74 second

US sprinter Noah Lyles held his nerve to edge Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo over 200m at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday in what was the perfect boost before the world championships in Tokyo in two weeks. “Six in a row, the most in track!” Lyles beamed after receiving his sixth Diamond League trophy. “It is pretty nice to have that,” he added after setting a time of 19.74 second.

Meanwhile, USA’s Christian Coleman won the 100m sprint with a time of 9.97 seconds, pipping South Africa Akani Simbine by 0.02 seconds to clinch top honours,

In the women’s 100m race, St Lucia’s Juien Alfred clocked 10.76sec for her win over 100m ahead of Jamaica’s Tia Clayton (10.84).

