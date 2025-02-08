Maaya started the tournament as a wildcard entry, and made the semi-finals in her first senior tournament

Maaya Rajeshwaran

Maaya Rajeshwaran’s dream run at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series came to an end on Saturday with her semi-finals loss to Jil Teichmann 3-6, 1-6 at the Cricket Club of India.

Maaya started the tournament as a wildcard entry, and made the semi-finals in her first senior tournament.

In the other singles semi-final match, Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew (8th seed) stunned second-seeded Rebecca Marino of Canada with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 victory to secure a place in the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s Prarthana Thombare will partner Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the doubles final on Sunday.