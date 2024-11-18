Magnus Carlsen caught off guard as Indian chess prodigy pays homage in a touching gesture: WATCH

Carlsen, taken aback by the unexpected homage, was momentarily speechless

Mukherjee seen touching Carlsen's feet (Pic: Screengrab/Tata Steel Chess/X)

The rich tapestry of Indian sporting traditions was once again on full display during the Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024 in Kolkata, as a heartfelt and unexpected gesture from young chess prodigy Bristy Mukherjee took center stage.

As world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen stood ready to present the coveted winner’s trophy, a remarkable incident unfolded that left the Norwegian chess legend visibly moved. Mukherjee, who had just claimed victory in the All India Women’s Rapid Event (Event B) with a flawless 7/7 score, stunned the audience by bowing down and touching Carlsen’s feet before accepting her prize.

This deeply symbolic act was a reflection of India’s long-standing tradition of showing respect to revered figures, particularly those who have achieved legendary status in their respective fields. Mukherjee, 20, whose triumph in the tournament marked a significant milestone in her career, clearly held Carlsen in the highest regard, and this gesture was an expression of both reverence and gratitude towards one of the greatest players the game of chess has ever known.

Carlsen, taken aback by the unexpected homage, was momentarily speechless. His reaction, a wide and genuine smile, spoke volumes about the profound impact the gesture had on him. It was not just a moment of sportsmanship but an exchange of mutual respect between two generations of chess talent.

As Mukherjee first shook Carlsen's hand and then lowered herself to touch his feet, the crowd erupted into a wave of applause, acknowledging the young player’s humility and the legendary status of the man standing before her.

This was not the first time that Mukherjee had paid such a tribute. Earlier in the event, she had also touched the feet of another chess icon, Viswanathan Anand, when she went up to accept her trophy.

Anand, who is not only a former World Chess Champion but also a beloved figure in the Indian chess community, was equally touched by the gesture. The fact that Mukherjee had taken the time to seek the blessings of both Carlsen and Anand underscored the deep respect she holds for the giants of the game.

Speaking after the ceremony, Carlsen expressed his delight at being part of the event, which had brought together such a vibrant and passionate chess community.

"It was definitely a fun experience to play here in Kolkata," Carlsen said. "It never really fit my schedule in the last few years, but it’s great to be back on Indian soil and play alongside these talented youngsters. I’m happy that I can still compete at a high level." Carlsen's words resonated with the audience, who had gathered in large numbers at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium to witness not only his chess brilliance but also to catch a glimpse of the global icon up close.