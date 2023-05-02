Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate wins Kochi Marathon

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the half marathon, Sherin Jose won the men’s title (1:14:36 seconds) while Reeba George (1:39:38 seconds) took the women’s crown

Jyoti Gawate (centre) with the winner’s cheque in Kochi yesterday

Maharashtra long-distance runner Jyoti Gawate won the inaugural Federal Bank Kochi Marathon organised by CleoSportz, on Monday. Arjun Pradhan triumphed in the men’s elite category.


Gawate breasted the tape with a timing of 3:17:31 seconds with Ashvini Madan Jadhav finishing second (3:17:38 seconds) and Aasa winning the bronze (3:18:58 seconds). Among the men, Pradhan finished first with a timing of 2:32:50 seconds while Vipul Kumar finished second (2:36:07 seconds) and Vinoth Kumar (2:40:42 seconds) stood third. Gawate  and Pradhan received cash awards of R60,000 each.


In the half marathon, Sherin Jose won the men’s title (1:14:36 seconds) while Reeba George (1:39:38 seconds) took the women’s crown. 

