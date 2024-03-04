Maiden Oly qualification for India’s men, women paddlers

In the women’s event, India, ranked 13, Poland (12), Sweden (15), and Thailand have secured their passage to Paris

The Indian men’s and women’s teams on Monday scripted history as they qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever based on their world rankings.

After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan last month, seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings.

In the women’s event, India, ranked 13, Poland (12), Sweden (15), and Thailand have secured their passage to Paris. While Croatia (12), India (15), and Slovenia (11) have secured their spots in the men’s team event.

