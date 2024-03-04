Breaking News
Sports News > Other Sports News
Maiden Oly qualification for India's men, women paddlers

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In the women’s event, India, ranked 13, Poland (12), Sweden (15), and Thailand have secured their passage to Paris

Representation Pic

Maiden Oly qualification for India's men, women paddlers
The Indian men’s and women’s teams on Monday scripted history as they qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever based on their world rankings.


Also Read: Shuttler Sai Praneeth retires


After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan last month,  seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings.


In the women’s event, India, ranked 13, Poland (12), Sweden (15), and Thailand have secured their passage to Paris. While Croatia (12), India (15), and Slovenia (11) have secured their spots in the men’s team event.

