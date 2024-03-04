Shuttler Sai Praneeth retires

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad decided to hang his boost after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games

B Sai Praneeth

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Monday announced his retirement from international badminton, bringing down curtains on a successful career during which he won the Singapore Open and also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad decided to hang his boost after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games. “With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years,” he posted on his Instagram account. Praneeth is set to join as head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in the US next month.

