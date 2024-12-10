Bortoleto aggregated 214.5 points over the course of the season while Maini collected 74 points

Kush Maini

Listen to this article Maini’s team Invicta Racing clinch constructors’ title x 00:00

Indian driver Kush Maini finished 13th in the drivers’ standings in his second Formula 2 season while his Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto won the championship. Invicta Racing however clinched the constructors’ championship, making him the first ever Indian to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bortoleto aggregated 214.5 points over the course of the season while Maini collected 74 points. This achievement adds to a stellar year for Kush, who earlier became the first Indian to claim an F2 pole position.

Also Read: Formula 2: India's Kush Maini survives terrifying collision, faces post-race penalty

Despite the ups and downs of the season, Kush played a pivotal role in Invicta’s success, securing five podiums, including a race win in Hungary. His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team’s dominant campaign, culminating in their victory by a 34.5-point margin over Campos Racing—Kush’s former team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever