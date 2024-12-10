Breaking News
Maini’s team Invicta Racing clinch constructors’ title

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
Agencies |

Top

Bortoleto aggregated 214.5 points over the course of the season while Maini collected 74 points

Maini’s team Invicta Racing clinch constructors’ title

Kush Maini

Indian driver Kush Maini finished 13th in the drivers’ standings in his second Formula 2 season while his Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto won the championship. Invicta Racing however clinched the constructors’  championship, making him the first ever Indian to do so.


Bortoleto aggregated 214.5 points over the course of the season while Maini collected 74 points. This achievement adds to a stellar year for Kush, who earlier became the first Indian to claim an F2 pole position. 


Despite the ups and downs of the season, Kush played a pivotal role in Invicta’s success, securing five podiums, including a race win in Hungary. His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team’s dominant campaign, culminating in their victory by a 34.5-point margin over Campos Racing—Kush’s former team.

formula one motor sports

