Malaysia Masters: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth advance to quarterfinals

Updated on: 25 May,2023 04:10 PM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After an impressive performance in the first round of Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have now advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over their respective rivals in the second round (pre-quarterfinals) here on Thursday

HS Prannoy (Pic: AFP)

After an impressive performance in the first round of Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have now advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over their respective rivals in the second round (pre-quarterfinals) here on Thursday.


World no. 13 PV Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women's singles. She extended her domination over Ohori, just taking 40 minutes to win the match with a 21-16, 21-11 figure in the round of 16.


Sindhu will go against China's Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.


World no. 9 HS Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of world No. 11 and reigning All England champion Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men's singles contest. He beat Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.

Also Read: BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy achieves career-best World no. 7 ranking, Treesa-Gayatri grab 15th spot

Prannoy will next play against Kenta Nishimoto, who has claimed victories in 2022 Japan Open and Spain Masters this year.

Kidambi Srikanth prevailed over India Open champion and eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Coming into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record, Srikanth notched up a 21-19, 21-19 win over Vitidsarn to make it to the quarterfinals.

The 2021 World Championships silver medallist will meet Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata in the next match.

Lakshya Sen, however, lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 14-21, 19-21 to end his Malaysia Masters campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

badminton pv sindhu h s prannoy kidambi srikanth sports sports news Indian Sports News International Sports News

