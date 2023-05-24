Indian shuttlers Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter Malaysia Masters pre-quarterfinals

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered victories in their respective first round matches to advance to the second round of Malaysia Masters here on Wednesday

Kidambi Srikanth (L), PV Sindhu (R) (Pic: AFP)

PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, faced a tough battle against Denmark's Line Christophersen, but eventually prevailed with a 21-13 17-21 21-18 victory after one hour and two minutes of hard work.

The two-time Olympic winner maintained her superiority over the world no. 33 Dane, who the Indian had defeated four times earlier.

Sindhu, ranked 13th in the world, will next play Japan's Aya Ohori.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Toma Junior Popov of France 21-12 21-16. He will be next be up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

HS Prannoy also dished out a superlative display to stun world number six Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei in men's singles. He advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with 16-21 21-14 21-13 victory and will next lock horns against Shi Feng Li of China.

However, it was a disappointing day for qualifiers Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod in the women's singles competition as they suffered straight-game defeats to crash out in the opening round.

Ashmita lost 17-21 7-21 against fourth seed Yue Han of China, Aakarshi lost 17-21 12-21 against top seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi and Malvika suffered a 11-21 13-21 defeat against second seed Zhi Yi Wang of China.

(With PTI inputs)

