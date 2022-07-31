Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Marathon Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th

Marathon: Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Rawat, 35, clocked 2 hour 19 minutes and 22 seconds in the race won by Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55)

Marathon: Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th

Representational images. Pic/iStock


India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men’s marathon race here on Saturday.

Rawat, 35, clocked 2 hour 19 minutes and 22 seconds in the race won by Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55).

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu (2:12:29) and Kenya’s Michael Mugo Githae (2:13:16) took the silver and bronze respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK