Marathon: Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th

India’s Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men’s marathon race here on Saturday.

Rawat, 35, clocked 2 hour 19 minutes and 22 seconds in the race won by Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55).

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu (2:12:29) and Kenya’s Michael Mugo Githae (2:13:16) took the silver and bronze respectively.

