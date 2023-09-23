VR46 Racing’s Luca finishes 0.008secs ahead of Jorge Martin to emerge fastest in 2nd practice at Buddh International Circuit

Mooney VR46 Racing’s Italian driver Luca Marini at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Marini too good at BIC x 00:00

Luca Marini topped Friday’s second practice session at India’s MotoGP debut at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

The Italian, who rides a Ducati for VR46 Racing, lapped the Buddh circuit in one minute, 44.782 seconds, which was 0.008sec ahead of Jorge Martin on a Pramac Ducati and 0.051sec in front of Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luca Marini

Marini, who claimed his first MotoGP podium at the Americas Grand Prix in April, stands seventh in the 2023 overall championship standings led by fellow Italian Franceso Bagnaia.

Bagnaia finishes seventh

Reigning world champion Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, was 15th after the morning practice but put in a better run in the second session to come in seventh.

In MotoGP, the 10 quickest riders in practice take part in the final qualifying session on Saturday for the first 12 places on the grid.

They are joined by the two fastest riders from the first qualifying session, which sets spots 13 to 22. Marco Bezzecchi topped the morning practice but finished fifth after the second session on one minute, 45.202sec.

Riders raise concerns

India is hosting the 13th of the 20 MotoGP races this season. The Buddh track on the outskirts of capital New Delhi hosted Formula One for three seasons until 2013. Riders have raised concerns about some corners and walls too close to the asphalt.

Top 10 timings

Luca Marini 1 min, 44.782secs

Jorge Martin 0.008secs

Aleix Espargaro 0.051

Marc Marquez 0.335

Marco Bezzecchi 0.420

Maverick Vinales 0.431

Francesco Bagnaia 0.498

Fabio Quartararo 0.509

Johann Zarco 0.523

Joan Mir 0.550

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever