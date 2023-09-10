Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Market King provides encore

Market King provides encore

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

There were two supporting events on the card, both dedicated to the Indian army. The Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Trophy for class II horses was won by the Faisal Abbas-traiend Magneto (S Saqlain up) who raced as a 10-1 shot for the mile-and-a-half trip, and easily overtook long-time leader Euphoric (G Mann up) in the final furlong

Market King provides encore

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Market King provides encore
x
00:00

Market King, trained by SK Sunderji, was given a powerful ride by Neeraj Rawal in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. Stalking the front running pair of Joaquin & Son Of A Gun until midway into the homestretch, Rawal asked Market King for an effort, and the game gallopper responded instantly to overhaul the duo to put the issue beyond doubt. The winner clocked 1m:7.761s for the six furlong trip.


In the lower division of the Holy Smoke Plate, jockey Zervan did well to first stalk the leader Mufaza (PP Dhebe up) before charging for lead after hitting the homestretch, and then holding off a spirited bid by Anoushka (S Saqlain up) in the final lap of the seven-frulong trip. In the other division of the same race, Mustakim Alam gave a clever ride to the Narendra Lagad-trained Prince Igor and managed to hold on from the fast-finishing Metzinger (P Trevor up).


Also Read: Flaming Lamborgini triumphs in thrilling finish


The S Waheed-trained Star Gallery (G Vivek up), a sole three-year-old in the line up for the Janardhan Trophy, just about managed to nose out Finch to whom apprentice jockey Haridas Gore gave a remarkable ride even when losing. The rookie rider (Gore), however, immediately bounced back in the next race when he brought trainer Adil Dajee's Walshy with a flourish, and stylishly swept past his rivals to win the One Kept Secret Plate for older (5y&o) bottom class horses.

There were two supporting events on the card, both dedicated to the Indian army. The Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw Memorial Trophy for class II horses was won by the Faisal Abbas-traiend Magneto (S Saqlain up) who raced as a 10-1 shot for the mile-and-a-half trip, and easily overtook long-time leader Euphoric (G Mann up) in the final furlong. The others just struggled to effectively stay the trip. 

In the Southern Command Trophy, for 3y old maiden horses, a thrilling finish involving three horses required the judge to consult the photo finish camera, which found the Hosidar Daji-trained Kings Love (P Trevor up) to have won by a "short head" from Sloane Square (Akshay Kumar up), who in turn spared "neck" to Encantamento (Neeraj Rawal up). Trainer Hosidar Daji had earlier led in Monarchy (K Bhagat up), winner of the G20 Summit Cup, and thus finished the day with a double.

sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK