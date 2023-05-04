Matteo Berrettini: It’s disrespectful to consider my love story a distraction

A hurt Berrettini told Style Magazine: “Considering a relationship as a distraction from a career is disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse [sic] articles because he has a wife and children; it doesn’t make sense, rights”

Matteo Berrettini with Melissa Satta

Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini is hurt as he faces backlash over his relationship with model and TV presenter Melissa Satta. People have blamed the relationship for Berrettini’s disappointing performances on court.

A hurt Berrettini told Style Magazine: “Considering a relationship as a distraction from a career is disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse [sic] articles because he has a wife and children; it doesn’t make sense, right?”

Meanwhile, Berrettini, who has been dating Satta since January, attended Monday night’s MET Gala amidst a tennis injury break without his girlfriend.

