Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Matteo Berrettini Its disrespectful to consider my love story a distraction

Matteo Berrettini: It’s disrespectful to consider my love story a distraction

Updated on: 04 May,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

A hurt Berrettini told Style Magazine: “Considering a relationship as a distraction from a career is disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse [sic] articles because he has a wife and children; it doesn’t make sense, rights”

Matteo Berrettini: It’s disrespectful to consider my love story a distraction

Matteo Berrettini with Melissa Satta

Listen to this article
Matteo Berrettini: It’s disrespectful to consider my love story a distraction
x
00:00

Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini is hurt as he faces backlash over his relationship with model and TV presenter Melissa Satta. People have blamed the relationship for Berrettini’s disappointing performances on court. 


A hurt Berrettini told Style Magazine: “Considering a relationship as a distraction from a career is disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse [sic] articles because he has a wife and children; it doesn’t make sense, right?” 



Meanwhile, Berrettini, who has been dating Satta since January, attended Monday night’s MET Gala amidst a tennis injury break without his girlfriend.


Also Read: USA’s Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie dies at 32

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK