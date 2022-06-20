Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Max Verstappen super happy with F1 pole at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen ‘super happy’ with F1 pole at Canadian Grand Prix

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Montreal
AFP |

Top

His pole ends a run of four in a row by title rival Charles Leclerc who starts the race from the back of the grid after taking a new power unit on his Ferrari

Max Verstappen ‘super happy’ with F1 pole at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen after claiming pole position. Pic/Getty Images


World champion and series leader Max Verstappen drove expertly in difficult wet conditions in his Red Bull on Saturday to secure pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix.

In an intriguing and entertaining qualifying session, the 24-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 21.299 seconds, beating nearest rival two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine by seven-tenths of a second. Verstappen will start his 150th race from the prime start place after claiming his 15th pole in pursuit of a 26th career victory.




Also Read: Max Verstappen takes F1 Canadian Grand Prix pole; Fernando Alonso will make surprise P2 start


His pole ends a run of four in a row by title rival Charles Leclerc who starts the race from the back of the grid after taking a new power unit on his Ferrari. “We stayed calm, we made no mistakes, so of course super happy with that, with pole position here—and also to be back here in Montreal,” said Verstappen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen formula one sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK