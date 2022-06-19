Max Verstappen takes F1 Canadian Grand Prix pole; Fernando Alonso will make surprise P2 start

In a partially wet and partially dry session, Max Verstappen topped the time charts to make sure he seals pole position for today's race. The Dutchman was six-tenths clear of surprise P2 taker Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen poses with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso following the qualifying session for the Canada Formula 1 GP. Pic/ AFP

The F1 qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix was nothing short of a roller coaster ride, with incredible and equally shocking results all throughout the field.

In a partially wet and partially dry session, Max Verstappen topped the time charts to make sure he seals pole position for today's race. The Dutchman was six-tenths clear of surprise P2 taker Fernando Alonso.

This will mark Alonso's first front-row start since Germany 2010. The second row was headed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, joining him will be Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The big names missing from the front-end of the grid were Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. The former will start off in P19 after taking new power unit components, while the latter will start in P13 due to a Q2 crash.

Another big surprise came in the form of Haas duo, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher. The pair will start in P5 and P6 respectively and will be hoping for a double points finish on Sunday.

The remaining top 10 spots were taken by Esteban Ocon, George Russell, Daniel Ricciardo, and Guanyu Zhou, respectively. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel made a Q1 exit along with Pierre Gasly who impressed in Baku.

Bringing up the rear-end of the field is AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda who took a grid penalty for a power unit change.

