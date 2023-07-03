Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide
Mumbai: Fans manage to snatch one iconic double-decker from scrap heap
Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony
Mumbai: BMC chief breaks down civic expenses to refute Aaditya Thackeray’s scam allegations
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP extends championship lead

Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends championship lead

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Spielberg
AFP |

Top

It followed the Dutchman’s success in Saturday’s sprint and with the fastest lap gave him a maximum 34 points from the weekend.

Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends championship lead

Max Verstappen celebrates atop the podium at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP, extends championship lead
x
00:00

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to take another step towards a third successive world title. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second to split the Red Bulls at their home circuit with Sergio Perez completing the podium at Spielberg. 


Also Read: I'm only happy when I'm first: Charles Leclerc


This was double world champion Verstappen’s seventh win out of nine this season and his fifth successive victory. Perez has won the other two races. It followed the Dutchman’s success in Saturday’s sprint and with the fastest lap gave him a maximum 34 points from the weekend.


“That is the full sweep, classy Max, very very classy,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the team radio. “The car was on fire!” replied Verstappen. Despite a third title being his to lose Verstappen said he preferred to take it one race at a time. “I don’t like to think about that yet,” he said. “I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen sports news formula one

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK