Verstappen wins sprint race

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria)
The defending double world champion and series leader added eight points to move into a 70-point lead in the drivers’ title race as he won by 21.102 seconds

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen led teammate Sergio Perez home with a dominant display as Red Bull stormed to a comfortable one-two in Saturday’s wet-dry sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix. 


The defending double world champion and series leader added eight points to move into a 70-point lead in the drivers’ title race as he won by 21.102 seconds. 


Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso with Nico Hulkenberg finishing sixth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Esteban ocon. 


Mercedes’ George Russell took a bold eighth ahead of Lando Norris in his upgraded Mercedes and team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who had started 18th.

Also Read: Canadian Grand Prix: Red Bull champ Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna with 41 wins

