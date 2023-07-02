Verstappen wins sprint race

The defending double world champion and series leader added eight points to move into a 70-point lead in the drivers’ title race as he won by 21.102 seconds

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen led teammate Sergio Perez home with a dominant display as Red Bull stormed to a comfortable one-two in Saturday’s wet-dry sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso with Nico Hulkenberg finishing sixth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Esteban ocon.

Mercedes’ George Russell took a bold eighth ahead of Lando Norris in his upgraded Mercedes and team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who had started 18th.

