Max Verstappen wins F1 Canadian Grand Prix to extend lead

The 24-year-old Dutchman controlled a tactical race from pole position through three safety car interventions and resisted intense late pressure from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win by under a second

World champion Max Verstappen increased his lead in this year’s Formula One title race on Sunday when he drove his Red Bull to a thrilling victory in a closely-fought Canadian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman controlled a tactical race from pole position through three safety car interventions and resisted intense late pressure from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win by under a second. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who on Friday declared his car as “undriveable,” came home third for Mercedes to claim his second podium of a difficult season ahead of team-mate George Russell in fourth. It was Verstappen’s first Canadian victory in his 150th career start, his sixth this year and the 26th of his career, hoisting him 46 points clear of his rivals in the championship.

‘Was giving it everything’

“I was giving it everything,” said Verstappen. “But so was Carlos. He was pushing, charging, pushing, charging. Naturally, it’s easier to charge with DRS! I had fun today.” Sainz said: “We were quicker, faster all race, but it’s difficult to overtake round here. I’m particularly happy with the race pace and with the pressure we put on Max.”

Hamilton overwhelmed

Hamilton, a record seven-time winner in Montreal, cheered the big crowd—part of a weekend attendance of 3,38,000—and said he was “overwhelmed to get third place. It’s been quite a battle, but we’ve never given up. I’ve been inspired by my crew.”

