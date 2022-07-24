McLaughlin, Miller-Uibo claim 400m titles

“It is going to be a memorable one. I want to remember what took me here and I am just thankful to everybody who supported me throughout the whole career

Michael Norman after winning the 400m gold on Friday; (right) Shaunae Miller-Uibo during the 400m final. Pics/AFP

American Michael Norman made up for a disappointing fifth-placed finish at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the world 400m gold here on Friday.

Norman, who failed to advance from the semi-finals in the Doha worlds in 2019 with a thigh injury, clocked a winning time of 44.29 seconds. Three-time Olympic medallist and 2011 world champion Kirani James of Grenada claimed silver with 44.68sec, while Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith took bronze (44.66). “It is an amazing feeling for sure. Just to come out here on a home track and pull out with a gold individual medal,” said Norman.

‘A memorable one’

“It is going to be a memorable one. I want to remember what took me here and I am just thankful to everybody who supported me throughout the whole career.

“Without those people, I would not be where I am right now. So I really appreciate all those people. It took a lot of work to get where I was—obviously last year was not a good year for myself so I had to do a lot of hard work just to kind of get back to where I was.

“I just wanted to make sure that I did everything that I could have possibly done to become the new world champion.”

Also Read: CWG 2022: Here's a look at the athletes who are likely to win medals for India

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas finally bagged world gold in the women’s 400m, signing off on the one-lap event to re-focus on her favoured 200m.



Miller-Uibo, who was deprived of gold in Doha in 2019 by Salwa Eid Nasr of Bahrain—since banned from the Tokyo Games and these championships after three missed doping tests—timed a world lead of 49.11 seconds at Hayward Field. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.75.

At last, a gold

“It has been a long time coming and the main thing for us this season was the world championships and a gold medal,” said the Bahamian, who ran to embrace her husband Maicel, the Estonian decathlete, after the race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever