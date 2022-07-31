Men and women paddlers emerge victorious again

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead. Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1, 11-3, 11-3

Manika Batra

The Indian men and women table tennis players continued their impressive show, recording their second straight wins in the team events here on Saturday. First up, the women’s team, led by Manika Batra, outclassed Guyana 3-0 in a Group 2 match while the men’s side also thrashed Northern Ireland by an identical margin in a Group 3 game.



Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead. Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1, 11-3, 11-3.

In another match, Reeth fought hard to register a 11-7, 14-12, 13-11 win over Edghill. In the men’s team event, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal paired up with Harmeet Desai to beat James Skelton and Owen Cathcart 11-3, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1 in men’s doubles to hand India a 1-0 lead. Sanil Shetty then beat Paul McCrerry 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 to extend lead. But Harmeet Desai had to dig deep before prevailing over Catchcart 5-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6 in a hard-fought second singles match.

