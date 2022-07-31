Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Men and women paddlers emerge victorious again

Men and women paddlers emerge victorious again

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead. Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1, 11-3, 11-3

Men and women paddlers emerge victorious again

Manika Batra


The Indian men and women table tennis players continued their impressive show, recording their second straight wins in the team events here on Saturday. First up, the women’s team, led by Manika Batra, outclassed Guyana 3-0 in a Group 2 match while the men’s side also thrashed Northern Ireland by an identical margin in a Group 3 game.

Also Read: Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal advance to Round of 16

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to put India 1-0 ahead. Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra decimated Thuraia Thomas in straight games 11-1, 11-3, 11-3.

In another match, Reeth fought hard to register a 11-7, 14-12, 13-11 win over Edghill. In the men’s team event, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal paired up with Harmeet Desai to beat James Skelton and Owen Cathcart 11-3, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1 in men’s doubles to hand India a 1-0 lead. Sanil Shetty then beat Paul McCrerry 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 to extend lead. But Harmeet Desai had to dig deep before prevailing over Catchcart 5-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6 in a hard-fought second singles match. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Manika Batra Commonwealth Games Table tennis sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK