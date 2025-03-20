Miami Open: Osaka survives Rd 1 scare

I was going to run into every corner if I had to, and we were going to have to play for three hours if she was going to beat me,” said the Japanese

Naomi Osaka during her first-round match in Miami yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka rallied to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Miami Open despite dropping the first five games.

Osaka said after the match that she had learnt from her first round exit at the Indian Wells. “[At the Indian Wells] I was just over-hitting a lot, so I tried to use my leg today. I was going to run into every corner if I had to, and we were going to have to play for three hours if she was going to beat me,” said the Japanese.

