Miami Open: Osaka survives Rd 1 scare

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

I was going to run into every corner if I had to, and we were going to have to play for three hours if she was going to beat me,” said the Japanese

Miami Open: Osaka survives Rd 1 scare

Naomi Osaka during her first-round match in Miami yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Miami Open: Osaka survives Rd 1 scare
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka rallied to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Miami Open despite dropping the first five games. 


Also Read: T20’s pace has reached a point where we could score 300, says Gill


Osaka said after the match that she had learnt from her first round exit at the Indian Wells. “[At the Indian Wells] I was just over-hitting a lot, so I tried to use my leg today.  I was going to run into every corner if I had to, and we were going to have to play for three hours if she was going to beat me,” said the Japanese.


