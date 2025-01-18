The former No. 1 had a disrupted build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, retiring from the final in Auckland, again with an abdominal injury

Naomi Osaka waves as she leaves the court disappointed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Osaka admits ‘it sucks’ as injury ends campaign x 00:00

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said “it sucks” after retiring on Friday with a stomach muscle injury during her third-round match against Belinda Bencic here. Osaka needed treatment at 6-5 in a first set which she went on to lose on a tiebreak to her Swiss opponent, before shaking hands and leaving the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former No. 1 had a disrupted build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, retiring from the final in Auckland, again with an abdominal injury. “I mean, it was a little hectic trying to manage it because obviously my draw was quite tough,” Osaka told reporters.

Also Read: Breathless, yet brilliant!

“But we were also doing everything we could. I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that into the night. So the days have been very long for me.” Osaka led 5-2 in the first set against Bencic before becoming hampered on her serve and in her movement, allowing the Tokyo Olympic champion to draw level and take it to a tie break, which she won 7-3.

Osaka could not continue and left John Cain Arena smiling and waving to fans, but feeling disappointed. “If I could have served, then I could have potentially won and I could have maybe gone far in the tournament,” she said. “I was in the final in Auckland, too, and it sucks. I also think I could have maybe won that tournament, my first tournament win back. “I just hope that I can figure it out and figure out how to get healthy in time.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever