Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Osaka admits it sucks as injury ends campaign

Osaka admits ‘it sucks’ as injury ends campaign

Updated on: 18 January,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

The former No. 1 had a disrupted build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, retiring from the final in Auckland, again with an abdominal injury

Osaka admits ‘it sucks’ as injury ends campaign

Naomi Osaka waves as she leaves the court disappointed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Osaka admits ‘it sucks’ as injury ends campaign
x
00:00

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said “it sucks” after retiring on Friday with a stomach muscle injury during her third-round match against Belinda Bencic here. Osaka needed treatment at 6-5 in a first set which she went on to lose on a tiebreak to her Swiss opponent, before shaking hands and leaving the court. 


The former No. 1 had a disrupted build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, retiring from the final in Auckland, again with an abdominal injury. “I mean, it was a little hectic trying to manage it because obviously my draw was quite tough,” Osaka told reporters.


Also Read: Breathless, yet brilliant!


“But we were also doing everything we could. I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that into the night. So the days have been very long for me.” Osaka led 5-2 in the first set against Bencic before becoming hampered on her serve and in her movement, allowing the Tokyo Olympic champion to draw level and take it to a tie break, which she won 7-3. 

Osaka could not continue and left John Cain Arena smiling and waving to fans, but feeling disappointed. “If I could have served, then I could have potentially won and I could have maybe gone far in the tournament,” she said. “I was in the final in Auckland, too, and it sucks. I also think I could have maybe won that tournament, my first tournament win back. “I just hope that I can figure it out and figure out how to get healthy in time.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open Naomi Osaka sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK