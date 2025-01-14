The 27-year-old former World No.1, who has a young daughter named Shai, represents Japan but lives in Los Angeles

Naomi Osaka. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Naomi Osaka fights to keep focus with LA fires ‘three blocks from home’ x 00:00

Naomi Osaka said on Monday she was struggling to keep focused at the Australian Open with the deadly and massive wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles “three blocks” from her house.

The two-time Melbourne champion defeated France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round and afterwards said: “I was watching the fire map and the fire is three blocks from my house. I had someone go get my daughter’s birth certificate.”

After setting up a second-round meeting at Melbourne Park with Czech 20th seed Karolina Muchova, Osaka said: “Honestly I don’t think I’ve been doing the greatest keeping focus”.

