mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Doing it the art way

Updated on: 29 July,2022 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Goregaon resident used green vegetables and pulses to shape things quite literally. He arranged them on a horizontal surface to put a human spin to his hobby. One of ‘Nandudesigns’ depicted a migrant family leaving the city at the height of Covid-19

Nandakumar Marar’s artwork on migrants leaving Mumbai


Watching the world go into pause mode in the lockdown months, sports writer Nandakumar Marar’s inclination towards art as a schoolboy remerged.

Sports writer Nandakumar Marar
The Goregaon resident used green vegetables and pulses to shape things quite literally. He arranged them on a horizontal surface to put a human spin to his hobby. One of ‘Nandudesigns’ depicted a migrant family leaving the city at the height of Covid-19.


Since a suitable vegetable was not available to show luggage on their heads, biscuit packets came in handy. This creation was blown up into a framed image by an NGO, Indian Development Foundation (IDF), set up by Dr ARK Pillai, to present as memento to a biscuit company in return for biscuits to be distributed among migrants.

