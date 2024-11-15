Breaking News
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Rs 8.4 crore on Tyson’s fists! Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat 'goes all in' in this wild boxing bet

Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:39 PM IST  |  Texas
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in (Pic: AFP)

The upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has generated massive buzz among sports fans worldwide. Tensions escalated ahead of the match when Tyson slapped Paul during a pre-fight stare-down, sending shockwaves across social media.


Despite the early odds favoring the legendary Tyson, some are speculating that Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, could pull off a surprise victory.


In a bold move to capitalize on the hype, Indian boxing champion Neeraj Goyat has placed a high-stakes bet, putting his multimillion-dollar home on the line, wagering that Tyson will win.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

Goyat, who is India's top boxer and the WBC Asia titleholder, recently had a one-on-one conversation with Paul, where he challenged the 27-year-old to defeat Tyson. In an unexpected turn, Paul accepted the bet and shook hands with Goyat, sealing the deal.

The fight pits two fighters from vastly different generations against each other, with Tyson, 58, being nearly twice the age of Paul, 27. Despite the age gap, Tyson remains confident of his victory. During the pre-fight weigh-in, Tyson—who tipped the scales at 228.4 pounds—showed little interest in engaging in lengthy discussion, stating, “Talking’s over,” before swiftly leaving the stage, wearing only a pair of Versace briefs.

Also Read: Tyson vs Paul: Key matchups, start time, and how to stream the event in India

The weigh-in saw Tyson deliver a sharp slap to Paul’s cheek, a moment that left the audience stunned and prompted security to intervene before things could escalate further. Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds, appeared unfazed by the slap and brushed it off with a snarky comment. "I didn’t even feel it – he’s angry," Paul said, mocking Tyson’s reaction.

Labeling Tyson as an “angry little elf,” Paul added, "Cute slap, buddy," before making an expletive-laden pledge to knock Tyson out in the ring. The 27-year-old then roared theatrically into a microphone, dramatically declaring, “He must die.”

With both fighters primed for a dramatic showdown, the stage is set for what could be an unforgettable night in boxing, as Tyson looks to prove that age is just a number, while Paul aims to further cement his legitimacy in the sport.

(With inputs from AFP)

