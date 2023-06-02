French Open: Teen Mirra Andreeva sets sights on 25 Grand Slams

Russian Andreeva becomes youngest player since 2005 to enter third round in Paris; aims for record 25 Grand Slams

Mirra Andreeva returns to Diane Parry. Pic/Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player since 2005 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday and immediately set her sights on winning a record-shattering 25 Grand Slam titles.

Andreeva, ranked at 143 in the world and making her Grand Slam debut, eased to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Diane Parry of France.

The France-based Russian is the youngest player to make the last 32 since a 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made the 2005 quarter-finals.

She is also just the seventh player under the age of 17 to make the third round in Paris in 30 years, a group that includes the likes of serial Slam champions Serena Williams and Martina Hingis.

Novak Djokovic

“My dream? I know that Djokovic did 22 Grand Slams so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible,” said Andreeva who played the junior tournament in Paris last year.

However, should she reach that mark and surpass the majors collections of Djokovic and Rafael Nadal (22), Serena Williams (23) and all-time leader Margaret Court (24), she promised to stay grounded.

“If I will be a little bit like a diva, my coach will say something to me for sure because he doesn’t like those people,” said Andreeva.

‘I will just be myself’

“So I’m sure I will get some words from him. I will just be me. I will just be myself, and I’m sure if I will just do my thing, I will just, let’s say, stay on the ground.”

It has been a breakout tournament and year for the teenager. She has won five matches at Roland Garros without dropping a set while her record for 2023 stands at 22 wins and just two losses. Six of those wins have come against top-100 players.

The French Open is only her third tour-level main draw appearance. On the eve of Roland Garros, she went all the way to the last 16 in Madrid, beginning the event when she was still 15.

Andreeva recalls rubbing shoulders with Djokovic deep in the bowels of Court Suzanne Lenglen last year. “He was going to the locker room and he was singing a song.”

Djokovic, she admits, jostles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for her affections. “Roger, he was always my idol, my No. 1, but after Roland Garros 2022 when Rafa won it, in my head everything turned. Now Rafa and Roger, they’re in the first place, but I don’t want to offend Novak. So let’s say they’re three in first place.”

Djokovic advances

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the third round on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

