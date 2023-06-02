French Open: Cameron Norrie calls for video replays after row post Lucas Pouille win

Norrie hit the ball after it had appeared to bounce twice to win a point early in the third set of the second round clash. The 14th seed then broke for a 3-1 lead on his way to a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 win over 675th-ranked Pouille, a former top-10 player

Cameron Norrie and Lucas Pouille

Cameron Norrie and Lucas Pouille both called for video replay to be introduced at the French Open after a row over an apparent double bounce which benefited the Briton on Wednesday.

Norrie hit the ball after it had appeared to bounce twice to win a point early in the third set of the second round clash. The 14th seed then broke for a 3-1 lead on his way to a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 win over 675th-ranked Pouille, a former top-10 player. “For me it bounced twice but you cannot change it,” said Pouille. “If the umpire made a mistake, she made a mistake.” He added: “I think today we have so many options to check if it bounced twice or not. It’s easy with the video. You show it on the screen, and you see straight away if it bounced or not because apparently they showed it on TV.”

