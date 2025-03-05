Breaking News
Mojito tipped for RN Kanga Trophy

Updated on: 05 March,2025 09:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Mile race for Class I horses has attracted only five runners

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

The RN Kanga Trophy is slated as the feature event of Thursday's six-race Mahalaxmi card. The mile race for Class I horses has attracted only five runners. Mojito, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by jockey NS Parmar, is expected to win the event from Coeur De Lion and Golden Kingdom.


First race at 5 pm.


Selections


TM Goculdas Plate (Class III; 1200m)

Spanish Eyes 1, Aperol 2, Credence 3

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)

Abhyankar 1, Zacharias 2, Rosalia 3.

AFS Talyarkhan Salver (For 3y; 1200m)

Fourth Wing 1, Bee Magical 2, Rafael 3.

RN Kanga Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Mojito 1, Coeur De Lion 2, Golden Kingdom 3.

Edgar DeSylva Salver (Class IV; 1400m)

Medusa 1, Fable 2, Alexandria 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Lion King 1, Sorrento Secret 2, Between Friends 3.

Recommendations 

Best bet: Medusa (5-3)

Upsets: Lazarus (1-6), Machiavellian (2-3) & Sussing (6-4)

