Mojito for Karl Umrigar Salver

Updated on: 16 January,2025 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Jockey NS Parmar expected to ace the Class I contest

Mojito for Karl Umrigar Salver

File Photo

Only five runners will face the starter in the Karl Umrigar Salver, the feature event of Thursday's six-race Mahalaxmi card. Mojito, trained by SS Shah and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is expected to win the Class I contest from It's My Time and El Greco.


First race at 2.30 pm.


Selections:


Regal Equity Plate (Class V; 1000m)
Champagne Smile 1, Dragger's Strike 2, Little Minister 3.

Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Turn And Burn 1, Credence 2, Fast Approach 3.

Karl Umrigar Salver (Class I; 1600m)
Mojito 1, El Greco 2, It's My Time 3.

YM Chaudhry Memorial Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
Oliver 1, Pristine Glory 2, Warlock 3.

FK Vakil Salver (Class IV; 1400m)
Fable 1, Desert Classic 2, Medusa 3.

Ferrari Plate (Class V; 1200m)
Flashman 1, Baleno 2, We Still Believe 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Fynbos (4-4) & Ma Cherie (5-8)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.

