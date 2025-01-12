Psychic Star gives trainer Shroff his 13th Oaks victory

Shroff has now won this race (reserved only for the fillies) a record 13th time

Jockey Vivek G, astride the Pesi Shroff-trained Psychic Star, waving at the crowds after winning the Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr 1) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Saturday [Pic: RWITC]

Psychic Star, trained by Pesi Shroff and confidently ridden by Vivek G, posted an authoritative victory in the Group 1, Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Saturday. The Multitude - Psychic Light filly thus completed a Classics double, having already won the 1000 Guineas last month on the same track. Psychic Light's Oaks victory further strengthened Pesi Shroff's image as the 'ladies' man' because he has now won this race (reserved only for the fillies) a record 13th time, also creating another unique record of winning the last five on the trot. Having also won the 2000 Guineas with Santissimo three weeks ago, Shroff has made a clean sweep of the Classics so far this season.

This was also a record 19th Oaks success for the Usha stud where Psychic Star was bred. The Oaks winner is owned by Vijay Shirke's family along with Mrs Liane Luthria and breeder Ms Ameeta Mehra. For jockey Vivek, this was the second Indian Classic after the 1000 Guineas astride the same filly. After the race, Shroff singled out the young lad for special praise. "Vivek is maturing both as a rider and a thinker," Shroff said, "he has a bright future ahead."

Win win

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, who has been sponsoring the Indian Oaks in the memory of his late wife Villoo for several years now, had a lucky day at the races as two horses racing in his own silks--Portofino Bay & Gordon--won their respective races. The Dallas Todywalla-trained Portofino Bay (N Bhosale up) mercilessly thrashed Cellini to win the PD Avasia Trophy by a widening seven lengths; and the Pesi Shroff-trained Gordon covered more than five lengths in the straight in the hands of jockey R Ajinkya to pounce on the runaway leader Floyd (TS Jodha up) to claim the Uttam Singh Trophy.

Double delight

Trainer Karthik also led in two winners on the card: Lord Vader & Golden Thunder. The former, with Bhavani Singh in saddle, stunned his younger rivals at 15-to-1 to bag the upper division of the Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy; and and Englishman David Allan worked hard on Golden Thunder to shake off rivals to win the Gr 3, RR Ruia Gold Cup. The other Gr 3 event, the Gool S Poonawalla Million saw the hot favourite Elusive Star, trained by Adhirajsingh and ridden by A Sandesh, just about managing to hold on from a fast-finishing Stormy Sea (NS Parmar up).