Mona-Aadithya clinch mixed team air rifle silver at Para Shooting World Cup
Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

India also won a bronze medal in the same event with Bhakti Sharma and Rudransh Khandelwal defeating the Cuban pair of Yenigladys Suarez and Loriga Rodriguez 16-8.

India para shooters Mona Agarwal and Aadithya Giri (right)

India’s Mona Agarwal clinched her second medal in the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup, bagging a silver partnering Aadithya Giri in the Mixed Team Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event here on Sunday.


Also Read: ‘We are one team’


On a day when the hosts won two silver and two bronze medals, Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Manish Narwal and his partner Rubina Francis lost to China’s Li Min and Yang Chao 12-16 in the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol (SH1) gold-medal match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

