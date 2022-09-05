Breaking News
More than me, my father deserves all the medals that I have won: Nikhat Zareen

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

I have only fought in the boxing ring, but my father has fought in real life

Nikhat Zareen with her parents


Commonwealth Games  gold medallist Nikhat Zareen credits her father Mohammad Jameel Ahmed for introducing her to boxing and fighting against society to help her in her boxing career on the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Nikhat said: “More than me, my father deserves all the medals that I have won yet because the society that I belong to does not permit women to play a male-dominated sport. Even after that, earning a name and fame in the sport was a big achievement for me. “I have only fought in the boxing ring, but my father has fought in real life.”


