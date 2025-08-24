Breaking News
Moto Grand Prix: Ducati's Marquez wins Hungary sprint race

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Balatonfokajar (Hungary)
AFP |

It was a seventh straight Sprint victory for the Ducati rider. Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio, of VR46, finished a distant second at Balaton Park, followed by his teammate and compatriot Franco Morbidelli

Ducati Lenovo Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates his victory with his gold medal after the sprint race ahead of the motorcycle Hungarian Moto GP Grand Prix at the Balaton Park circuit in Balatonfokajar, Hungary. Pic/AFP





Marc Marquez continued his winning streak as he cruised to victory in the Hungarian Sprint race by almost three seconds on Sunday. 

It was a seventh straight Sprint victory for the Ducati rider. Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio, of VR46, finished a distant second at Balaton Park, followed by his teammate and compatriot Franco Morbidelli.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


