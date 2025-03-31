Breaking News
MotoGP: Ducati’s Marquez wins US GP sprint race

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Austin
AFP |

Marquez’s brother Alex finished second with teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third place

Marc Marquez

Ducati rider Marc Marquez won the MotoGP sprint at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday to extend his unbeaten start to the season.


Marquez’s brother Alex finished second with teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third place.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

