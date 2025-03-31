Marquez’s brother Alex finished second with teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third place

Marc Marquez

Listen to this article MotoGP: Ducati’s Marquez wins US GP sprint race x 00:00

Ducati rider Marc Marquez won the MotoGP sprint at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday to extend his unbeaten start to the season.

Marquez’s brother Alex finished second with teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third place.

