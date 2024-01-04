Mum Osaka ‘super disappointed’ with early exit

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Brisbane
Pliskova, who won the tournament the last time it was held in 2020, bounced back from losing the first set to grind down the Japanese star 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in Round 2

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka said Wednesday she was “super disappointed” but just being on court was a “personal win” after her return to tennis at the Brisbane International was ended by defending champion Karolina Pliskova. 


Pliskova, who won the tournament the last time it was held in 2020, bounced back from losing the first set to grind down the Japanese star 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in Round 2.


Four-time Grand Slam champ Osaka hadn’t played a tournament since September 2022, citing mental health concerns. She gave borth to a daughter 
in July.

“Even though it’s super disappointing today, I know that if I keep training and if I keep putting in the work, then I’ll eventually get to where I want to be,” said Osaka. 
“It’s kind of tough because she [Pliskova] has such a great serve—my break points could have been better, but I think other than that, we both played really well. 

“Even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone. So I guess these two matches that I’ve had kind of prove to me that I am doing okay, and the year is just going to get better for me,” she added.

Meanwhile, World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka thumped Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-0 in a dominant display on Pat Rafter Arena, while second seed Elena Rybakina downed Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1. 

