Mumbai Open: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Shrivalli seal quarter-finals berth

Mumbai Open: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Shrivalli seal quarter-finals berth

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shrivalli was in fine form on the day, and despite losing the first three games, roared back and turned the match on its head. Shrivalli, who has a powerful serve, won four games on the bounce, to close out the first set at 6-4

Mumbai Open: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Shrivalli seal quarter-finals berth

Maaya Rajeshwara

Mumbai Open: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Shrivalli seal quarter-finals berth
India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and 15-year-old sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran stormed into the singles quarter-finals of the L&T Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 Series at the CCI in Mumbai, on Thursday.


While Shrivalli put on a dominating and powerful display against Serbia’s Aleksandra Kruncic, winning 6-4, 6-0; Maaya was at the receiving end of some good fortune, as her opponent, Zarina Diyas, withdrew midway through the second half. Indian veteran Ankita Raina too made a valiant effort but lost a closely contested game in the Round of 16.


Shrivalli was in fine form on the day, and despite losing the first three games, roared back and turned the match on its head. Shrivalli, who has a powerful serve, won four games on the bounce, to close out the first set at 6-4.

The young Indian had the momentum on her side, and was unstoppable in the second set, playing some smart shots to win the set 6-0.

