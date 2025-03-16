Determined to finish what she had started, she refused to let the pain stop her

After four and a half exhausting, heart-pounding miles into the grueling six-mile stretch of Sunday’s inaugural Mumbai Walkathon, Smriti Rane, 72, felt a sudden pop in her already injured left knee. Instantly, bearing weight on it became impossible, and for a fleeting moment, panic gripped her.

But only for a moment.

Determined to finish what she had started, she refused to let the pain stop her. Whether she had to limp, crawl, or drag herself to the finish line, she was unwavering, she was going to complete the walkathon, no matter what it took.

Despite undergoing knee replacement surgery just three weeks ago, Rane could hardly contain her excitement when her granddaughter, Nisha, who turned 19 today, first shared details about the event. A passionate walker since her college days, Rane now resides in her ancestral Juhu flat with her teenage granddaughter and two beloved dogs.

"After my daughter passed away, Nisha became my world. Like her mother, she is deeply invested in fitness and enjoys participating in marathons from time to time. When she mentioned a walkathon happening nearby, I felt an urge to take part and so now we are here," Rane, who lives in a rented Juhu flat with her teenage granddaughter and their two dogs, recounted.

“I was initially hesitant, but I made good progress in the last two weeks. I completed my walk in an hour and 12 minutes," she said, happily flaunting the finisher’s medal.

A short distance away stood Dipti Chouhan, the dedicated chair pusher for Aloke Singh, who lost mobility from the waist down following a severe spinal cord injury sustained during a football match eight years ago. For 34-year-old Chouhan, this was an entirely new experience.

"Aloke’s brother reached out to me weeks ago through a mutual friend, and I agreed without hesitation. He was eager to be part of something big, and I wanted him to feel he could count on me," Chouhan shared.

"Although I am a runner myself, today wasn’t about me, it was as if he borrowed my legs for a while. With every mile we crossed, Aloke would look up and reassure me, telling me how well I was doing and how proud he felt. I could barely hold back my tears," she said. "Aloke is a warrior, people like him are rare. His consistency and humility are truly inspiring."

Reflecting on the experience, Aloke said, "It was a nice feeling to have people cheering for me. Fellow runners welcomed and inspired us all the way to the finish line. Every step taught me something valuable. The motivation and support at every turn made a profound impact on me. They were real morale boosters. I believe this walkathon has helped me discover a new version of myself.”

“I will be back next year,” he said, before stepping aside to pose with the medal.