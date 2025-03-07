Organizers said on Thursday that the walkathon will be flagged off at the JVPD Ground, Juhu leading to Juhu Beach and back. In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men in registrations across all categories

Over 4,000 participants signed up for the inaugural Fast&Up Mumbai Walkathon 2025 to be held in Juhu, Mumbai on March 16. The event has three categories, the 10km Pro Walk, 5km Family Walk, and 3km Fun Walk.

Organizers said on Thursday that the walkathon will be flagged off at the JVPD Ground, Juhu leading to Juhu Beach and back. In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men in registrations across all categories.

Mansi Negi, national athlete & 20km race walking medallist, said, “I am here to propagate race walking, this gives me an opportunity to connect with people.” Registration for all three categories is still open. Register through https://www.justwalkindia.com.