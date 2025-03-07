Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Juhu walkathon sees record breaking 4000 participants

Juhu walkathon sees record-breaking 4000+ participants

Updated on: 07 March,2025 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Organizers said on Thursday that the walkathon will be flagged off at the JVPD Ground, Juhu leading to Juhu Beach and back. In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men in registrations across all categories

Juhu walkathon sees record-breaking 4000+ participants

Mansi Negi, a 20km race walking medallist for India

Listen to this article
Juhu walkathon sees record-breaking 4000+ participants
x
00:00

Over 4,000 participants signed up for the inaugural Fast&Up Mumbai Walkathon 2025 to be held in Juhu, Mumbai on March 16. The event has three categories, the 10km Pro Walk, 5km Family Walk, and 3km Fun Walk.


Organizers said on Thursday that the walkathon will be flagged off at the JVPD Ground, Juhu leading to Juhu Beach and back. In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men in registrations across all categories.


Mansi Negi, national athlete & 20km race walking medallist, said, “I am here to propagate race walking, this gives me an opportunity to connect with people.” Registration for all three categories is still open. Register through https://www.justwalkindia.com.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports Mumbai sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK