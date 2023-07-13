Sankar Muthusamy beats Ireland’s Nguyen to enter main draw of US Open Super 300

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Council Bluffs
On Tuesday night, World No. 80 Sankar, notched up twin wins to enter the main draw

World junior silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, 19, registered 21-11, 21-16 win over Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the main draw of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.


Also Read: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye glory at US Open Super 300 event


On Tuesday night, World No.  80 Sankar,  notched up twin wins to enter the main draw. He The 19-year-old from Chennai, opened his campaign with 21-17, 21-11 win over Brazil’s Davi Silva and then recorded a 21-11, 21-17 victory over Canada’s BR Sankeerth. 


Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, however, retired midway into his second match after trailing 21-23, 7-11 against Koo Takahashi of Japan.

