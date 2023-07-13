On Tuesday night, World No. 80 Sankar, notched up twin wins to enter the main draw

Representation pic

Listen to this article Sankar Muthusamy beats Ireland’s Nguyen to enter main draw of US Open Super 300 x 00:00

World junior silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, 19, registered 21-11, 21-16 win over Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the main draw of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Also Read: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye glory at US Open Super 300 event

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, World No. 80 Sankar, notched up twin wins to enter the main draw. He The 19-year-old from Chennai, opened his campaign with 21-17, 21-11 win over Brazil’s Davi Silva and then recorded a 21-11, 21-17 victory over Canada’s BR Sankeerth.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, however, retired midway into his second match after trailing 21-23, 7-11 against Koo Takahashi of Japan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever