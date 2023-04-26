Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to announce his solidarity with athletes in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat & Sakshi Malik sit in protest, Abhinav Bindra (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'My heart goes out to...': Abhinav Bindra lends support to protesting wrestlers x 00:00

Hours after Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Vinesh Phogat appealed to all athletes, across disciplines, to stand united in the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to announce his solidarity with the athletes.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his time to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against his party's MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik expressed shock that PM Modi felicitates them and clicks pictures with them when they win medals but now has turned a blind eye to their plight when they are on the road, seeking justice. "PM Modi sir talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao', and listens to everyone's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Can't he listen to our 'mann ki baat'? He invites us to his home when we win medals and gives us a lot of respect and calls us his daughters. Today, we appeal to him that he listens to our 'Mann Ki Baat'," she said.

Bindra, who has always voiced his opinion in favour of distressed sportspersons, took to the micro-blogging site to term the incident 'deeply concerning'.

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

Also Read: 'Why are you not listening to our 'Mann Ki Baat'?': Protesting wrestlers' appeal to PM Modi

Bindra said that all the concerns raised by top wrestlers should be addressed by the administration.

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

Also Read: Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi in Round 2 of biggest battle ever!