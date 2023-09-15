Myra to face Riya in MSSA girls U-16 final

In the girls U-10 semi-finals, top seed Hazel Joshi of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund) defeated her school mate Pari Bhor 21-4, 21-3

Rustomjee Cambridge’s Myra Oak during her semi-final against Saisha Vinerkar of Pawar Public School at Bombay Gymkhana

Myra Oak, 14, of Rustomjee Cambridge International School (Dahisar) eased past Devanshi Shinde of St Columba School (Gamdevi) 21-15, 21-7 in girls under-16 semi-final of the MSSA inter-school badminton tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Thursday.

The Dahisar schoolgirl, who had knocked out top seed Saisha Vinerkar of Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 21-19 in the one-game quarter-final encounter, will clash with fancied Riya Vinherkar, 14, of Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) in the final. The experienced Riya proved too good for Arya Gawde of Pawar Public School (Bhandup) and charged to a quick 21-6, 21-6 victory.

Riya Vinherkar of Bombay Scottish. Pics/Shadab Khan

In the most interesting encounter of the day, top-seeded Tiann Castellino, 10, of Ryan International School ICSE (Malad ) showed remarkable fighting qualities and managed to grind out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Imaan Motorwala, 10, of Fazlani L’Academie Global (Mazagaon) in a girls under-12 semi-final. Tiann staged a gallant fight back to snatch a tense 21-18, 17-21, 21-18 victory.

In the final, Tiann will meet Anjana Nair of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund), who got the better of Sianna Noronha of Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) 21-6, 21-7.

In the girls U-10 semi-finals, top seed Hazel Joshi of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund) defeated her school mate Pari Bhor 21-4, 21-3. Meanwhile, second seed Myra Goradia of JBCN International School (Borivli) defeated Atreyi Rao of Navy Children School (Colaba) 21-2, 21-11.

In girls U-14 action, Khushi Pahwa of Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) got the better of Arya Mestry of Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) 21-12, 21-13, while Gargi Dabholkar of Roshanlal Aggarwal Eng School prevailed over Risha Parab of Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Khar) 21-15, 21-10.